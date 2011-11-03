(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has released a 15-minute podcast examining current trends in the European high-yield and leveraged finance markets.

The podcast, featuring Ed Eyerman, Fitch's head of consumer and leveraged finance groups in London, reviews the development of credit opinions in Fitch-rated CLOs, the feedstock for new European high-yield bonds and factors driving near-term default rates.

The podcast is available at www.clearthinking.fitchratings.co.uk, and includes a preview of committees likely to occur in the next month for Towergate Finance plc , Labco SAS and Kabel Deutschland GmbH.

This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.