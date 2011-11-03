(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has published the November edition of its Indian Ratings Monthly newsletter.

Highlights in this month's issue include commentaries, "RBI's Continued Inflation Focus Supports India's Stable Outlook", "Indian Rate Rise, Savings Rule Change Pressures Banks", "Fitch: Slow Policy Reforms Increasing Indian Oil Subsidies", "Fitch: IFRS to be Rating-Neutral for Large Indian Corporates", and "Fitch: Stable Q311 Performance in Indian SF".

The issue also includes sector credit factors for rating Indian mining and steel companies, and special reports on Indian power traders and telecom services.

The newsletter also features rating actions carried out by the agency in October 2011 and an updated list of outstanding ratings assigned.

The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com, or by clicking on the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indian Ratings Monthly - November 2011

