(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 03- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nationwide Building Society's (POB_p.L) (Nationwide) and Santander UK's (SANS_p.L) (San UK) Viability Ratings (VRs) to 'a+' from 'aa-' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A+' from 'AA-'. The Short-term IDRs have also been downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'. The Outlook on San UK's Long-term IDR is Stable and the Outlook on Nationwide's Long-term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions are consistent with Fitch's broad review of the larger and relatively highly-rated European banks in its rating portfolio (see 'Fitch Places Five Major European Commercial Banks on Rating Watch Negative' and 'Rating Banks in a Changing World', both dated 13 October 2011, at www.fitchratings.com.)

The agency, in its Special Report, 'European Banks and Market Turmoil' published on 20 September 2011 at www.fitchratings.com noted that credit risk, and thus ratings, for many large and currently highly-rated banks face greater downside pressure. The collective impact of the following are negative ratings drivers: below-trend economic growth prospects, the costs and ambiguities of additional bank regulation, political pressure to reduce or eliminate implicit state support, the consistent vulnerability of banks to market sentiment and the market's growing realisation of and pricing for all of these factors. Additional negative rating drivers in the UK include concerns about the banking system being large relative to the UK economy and the uncertainty in the development of banking reforms and the economy.

Along with the factors in the general review, the downgrade on Nationwide reflects the society's lack of geographic and business diversification and its greater vulnerability to shocks considering its weaker earnings generation capacity. Nationwide's ratings continue to be supported by its strong franchises in the UK mortgage and savings markets, a large and low-risk mortgage portfolio, stable deposit base and adequate liquidity.

Nationwide's Outlook is negative, reflecting the near-term headwinds. Although the society is diversifying its earnings and increasing non-interest income, Fitch believes that in the medium-term, this will not sufficiently offset pressure on earnings, which arises from higher funding and liquidity costs, low interest rates, limited loan growth and self-imposed limits on the society's ability to re-price upwards its mortgage loans. The VR and IDRs could be downgraded if operating profitability remains weak and further constrains Nationwide's operating flexibility.

Asset quality is solid reflecting the low-risk mortgage portfolio with asset quality that is better than the market. Fitch continues to take a cautious view of the more vulnerable commercial real estate book in light of the weak economy, but notes the small size (8% of loan book), quality and diversified nature of the portfolio. Capital is acceptable. The limitations for mutuals to issue core capital places greater importance on internal capital generation, which given Nationwide's low profitability, is a concern. Although the group's regulatory risk weighted capital ratios are strong, it has a lower equity to assets ratio compared to similarly rated peers. Fitch Core Capital suffers when risk weightings are adjusted to take into account Fitch's economic outlook. This is the result of low tangible equity to assets.

Liquidity is sound and underpinned by Nationwide's large and stable deposit base and supported by its high-quality core liquid assets and additional unencumbered securities, including self-issuance, totalling GBP51bn. The society also has solid access to the wholesale markets, with diversified sources of secured and unsecured funding.

The downgrade of San UK reflects its lack of geographic and business diversification as well as negative rating pressures from macroeconomic, operating and regulatory environment. However, San UK's ratings continue to reflect its strong market position as the second largest player in the UK residential mortgages and retail savings markets, its solid asset quality, comfortable liquidity and relatively strong capital ratios. Fitch notes that San UK's IDRs continue to be driven by its standalone strength as reflected in its VR and do not factor in any support from its parent, Banco Santander ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+').

San UK's asset quality benefits from its focus on prime UK residential mortgages (over 80% of gross loans), conservative underwriting standards and a low interest rate environment. Fitch understands that net exposure to the Santander group is insignificant and is collateralised. San UK's exposure to the troubled euro zone countries beyond Santander Group is also limited. San UK increased its core liquid assets to GBP44bn at end-H111 from GBP14bn at end-2009 in response to regulatory requirements. The liquidity position was also supported by a successful issuance of term debt in 9M11. San UK issued GBP24bn of medium-term wholesale funding year to date thus completing its full year issuance target.

San UK's profitability in 9M11 has been under pressure from a lower interest rate environment, higher funding costs and high liquidity balances but benefitted from reduced impairment charges. In addition, the profit for 9M11 was affected by GBP731m of exceptional PPI mis-selling charges (pre-tax) while cost benefits from the integration of Alliance & Leicester and Bradford & Bingley were reinvested in the growth and customer service initiatives. Core Tier 1 regulatory capital ratio was a healthy 11.4% at end-H111. Although the capital position will weaken as a result of the agreed acquisition of branches from Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (expected to complete in Q412), Fitch expects San UK's capital ratios to remains relatively strong and supported by internal capital generation.

This rating action has no impact on Nationwide's and San UK's covered bonds' ratings.

The ratings actions are as follows:

Nationwide

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Negative

Outlook

Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a+' from 'aa-'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

Senior unsecured long-term debt and member deposits: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'

Commercial paper and short-term debt downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

UK government guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AAA'

Lower tier 2: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'

Permanent interest bearing securities: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'

San UK

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a+' from 'aa-'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

Senior unsecured long-term debt: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'

Commercial paper and short-term debt: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

Guaranteed long-term notes: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'

Guaranteed short-term notes: downgraded to 'F1' from 'F1+'

Market-linked long-term securities: downgraded to 'A+emr' from 'AA-emr'

Guaranteed market-linked long-term securities: downgraded to 'A+emr' from 'AA-emr'

Lower tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'A' from 'A+'

Upper tier 2 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'

Preference stock and Tier 1 subordinated notes: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'

Abbey National Treasury Services (ANTS)

Long-term IDR: downgraded to 'A+' from 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'