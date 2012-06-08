(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 08 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have performed a credit and cash flow analysis on Southern Pacific
Securities 05-3 and Southern Pacific Securities 06-1, and have applied our
December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria.
-- We have taken various rating actions in both transactions.
-- Southern Pacific Securities 05-3 and Southern Pacific Securities 06-1
are backed by U.K. nonconforming residential mortgages originated by Southern
Pacific Mortgage and Southern Pacific Loans.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions on Southern
Pacific Securities 05-3 PLC (SPS 05-3) and Southern Pacific Securities 06-1 PLC's (SPS 06-1)
notes (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most
recent transaction information that we have received for SPS 05-3 and SPS
06-1. Our analysis reflects the application of our December 2011 U.K.
residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS
Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).