June 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed EUROMAX VI ABS's performance using a credit and cash flow analysis, and applying our updated CDO of ABS criteria.

-- We have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative our ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes.

-- EUROMAX VI ABS is a cash flow mezzanine structured finance CDO of a portfolio that comprises predominantly mortgage-backed securities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit ratings on EUROMAX VI ABS Ltd.'s class A, B, C, D, and E notes.

Today's rating actions follow the application of our CDO of asset-backed securities (ABS) criteria, as well as our assessment of the transaction's performance (see "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012). We used data from the trustee report (dated April 11, 2012) and our cash flow analysis, and took into account recent transaction developments. We also applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and our cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Global CDOs Of Pooled Structured Finance Assets: Methodology And Assumptions," published on Feb. 21, 2012).