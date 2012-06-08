(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Following a performance review, we have affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on Chagoi 2010's class A notes.

-- The notes are backed by a portfolio of unsecured consumer loan receivables originated by Credit Agricole Consumer Finance Nederland in the Netherlands.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit rating on Chagoi 2010 B.V.'s EUR1,455.85 million class A notes.

Today's affirmation follows our review of the transaction's performance. Chagoi 2010 is a Dutch asset-backed securities transaction, which closed in August 2010. The notes are backed by a portfolio of unsecured consumer loan receivables originated by Credit Agricole Consumer Finance Nederland in the Netherlands. The transaction features a four-year revolving period, with 26 months remaining. The revolving period ends on the interest payment date (IPD) in August 2014, which is the first optional redemption date.

Our analysis also considered the economic outlook for the Netherlands. In our view, the economic pressures that the State of the Netherlands (unsolicited ratings; AAA/Negative/A-1+) currently faces are not as severe as those prevalent in the majority of countries in the European Economic and Monetary Union (eurozone). However, in our opinion, the Dutch economy could contract by an estimated 1% during 2012, before recovering to an extent in 2013 (see "Netherlands (The) (State of)," published on May 18, 2012). The negative outlook is due to the possibility of the government implementing worse than expectedfiscal cuts, should conditions for growth within the eurozone deteriorate further. The Netherlands has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe at 5%, below the eurozone average of 10.9%.

There are a series of performance-related early amortization triggers during the revolving period, which relate to delinquency levels and the cumulative gross loss ratio. They safeguard against any deterioration in the performance of the transaction. In our analysis, we note that the cumulative gross loss ratio trigger increases every 12 months during the revolving period. The current cumulative gross loss ratio is 2.25%, vs. a trigger of 3.4%. The cumulative gross loss ratio trigger increases every 12 months up to the first optional redemption date. The ratio will next increase to 4.4%, as of the August 2012 IPD.

The transaction's performance has remained within our base case assumptions set at closing, with a cumulative gross loss of 2.89%, versus a base case assumption of 9.34%.

