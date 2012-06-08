(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- Our credit and cash flow analysis of Strawinsky I shows that the significant amortization of the senior notes has had a positive impact on the credit quality of the notes in the transaction.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class A1-T, A1-R, A2, B, C, and D notes to reflect the portfolio's credit quality, the transaction's performance, and the current levels of credit enhancement available to the notes.

-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class E notes.

-- Strawinsky I is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes leveraged loans to speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Strawinsky I PLC's class A1-T, A1-R, A2, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the transaction using data from the most recent trustee report dated May 10, 2012. We have taken into account recent transaction developments and applied our 2010 counterparty criteria ("Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Since our previous review of the transaction in June 2010, we have observed a relatively negative rating migration in the underlying portfolio, with an increase of assets that we rate in the 'CCC' category (i.e., 'CCC+', 'CCC', or 'CCC-') to 22% from 17%, while defaulted assets have remained flat at around 7%.

Although the transaction is still in its reinvestment period until August 2013, the class A1-T and A1-R notes have amortized significantly to EUR42.7 million from EUR147.2 million (converting the class A1-R drawings in U.S. dollar and British pound sterling into euro at the initial foreign-exchange rates) to cure failing overcollateralization tests. All principal coverage tests are failing except for the class A and B par value tests, mainly due to haircuts applied to defaulted, discount, and assets in the 'CCC' category used to calculate the results of these tests.