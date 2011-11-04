(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.'s (Chunghwa) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'. The agency has affirmed Chunghwa's National Long-Term rating at 'AAA(twn)'. The Outlooks are Stable.

Chunghwa continues to possess outstanding financial flexibility, with a net cash balance of TWD87bn at end-2010. Fitch believes that significant M&A activity, in addition to negative free cash flow (FCF) generation, would have to occur for the company to be in a net debt position. In 2011 the company's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage is likely to remain low at 0.2x (2010: 0.2x), and its FFO fixed charge coverage high at an estimated 42.1x (46.5x).

Chunghwa remains Taiwan's largest integrated telecom operator, with around a 50% share by revenue of Taiwan's telecoms services market. As the national incumbent telecom operator, Chunghwa has extensive network coverage and a large customer base. As of end-September 2011, its market shares by subscriber was 95.4%, 80.1% and 34.8%, respectively in local fixed line, broadband and mobile communication services.

Solid cash flow from operations has comfortably supported its large capital expenditure, high dividend payments (85%-90% payout ratio) and capital returns to shareholders since 2006. Chunghwa's pre-dividend FCF margin rebounded to nearly 30% and post-dividend FCF margin rebounded to over 10% in 2010 from 26% and 7.3%, respectively, in 2009. However, margin pressure and dividend payments are likely to cause Chunghwa's post-dividend FCF margin to fall below its 2009 level from 2011 onwards.

Fitch notes that Chunghwa's profit margins have declined since 2006 due to price decreases and additional fees required by the regulator, in addition to competitive issues. Its operating EBITDAR margin fell to 46% in 2010 from 47.4% in 2009 and is likely to fall by low- to mid-single-digit percentage points in 2011. This is mainly because of mandatory tariff reductions as well as interconnection costs and transition fees resulting from a shift in pricing right of fixed mobile calls, in addition to higher cost of handsets sold and its expansion into new businesses, including corporate solutions and data centres.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Chunghwa's strong net cash position is unlikely to see adverse material impact in the next 12 to 24 months. Fitch may take negative rating action if Chunghwa's operating EBITDAR margin falls below 40% on a sustained basis, if post-shareholder return (including both dividends and capital reductions) FCF margins turn negative for two consecutive years, or if the company loses its strong net cash position.