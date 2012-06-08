(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- These rating actions follow the application of our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria to our credit and cash flow analysis, and our November 2011 downgrade of Barclays Bank to A+/Stable/A-1.

-- We have lowered our ratings on various classes of notes in a number of RMAC transactions to 'A+ (sf)', as these ratings are restricted by the issuer credit rating on Barclays Bank.

-- All of these transactions are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'A+ (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative various ratings in RMAC 2003-NS1 PLC, RMAC 2003-NS2 PLC, RMAC 2003-NS3 PLC, RMAC 2003-NS4 PLC, and RMAC 2004-NS1 PLC (see list below).

These rating actions reflect the application of our December 2011 U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec, 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria following the recent downgrade of a counterparty in these transactions (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec, 6, 2010).

On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the outstanding notes in these transactions, following the implementation of our December 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Ratings On 764 Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update").

On Feb. 7, 2012, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on the outstanding notes in these transactions for counterparty reasons (see "122 Ratings In 43 European RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch Negative After Expiry Of Counterparty Remedy Periods"). This followed our lowering of our long-term counterparty rating on Barclays Bank PLC, the bank account and liquidity facility provider in this transactions, to 'A+' from 'AA-' (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To 'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook Stable," published on Nov. 29, 2011). Subsequently, Barclays Bank breached its documented replacement trigger of 'A-1+' in the bank account and liquidity facility agreement for these transactions.