(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has revised Nippon Life Insurance Co's (Nippon Life) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating has been affirmed at 'A+'.

The Outlook change reflects Fitch's view that Nippon Life, as a market leader, will benefit from the recovery of the Japanese life insurance sector post the financial crisis in 2008-2009. The Japanese life insurance industry has seen improvement in the surrender and lapse ratio and revenue diversification by developing the profitable third sector of medical and nursery care.

Nippon Life's surrender and lapse ratio continues to improve, mitigating a decline in overall in-force policy amount. The company had a 20.7% share of total policy amount in-force for the financial year ended March 2011 (FYE11), largely unchanged from 21% a year ago. In addition, annualised in-force premium from the high margin third sector continued to grow at 1.1% CAGR for the past five years.

The rating reflects Nippon Life's strong business position, solid capitalisation, low leverage ratio and its stable core profit. However, the company's large investment allocation to domestic equities is an offsetting factor.

Nippon Life's capital position is backed by high-quality core capital and ample reserves. The company continued to strengthen its capital by accumulating retained earnings and issuing JPY50bn-100bn of kikin (foundation of funds) almost every year. In addition, leverage was low at 7% as of FYE11 and the company has no subordinated debt.

Nippon Life's core profit increased 2.2% at FYE11, as it netted investment gains for the first time in three years. The company completed its five-year plan to set aside additional reserves to cover negative spread in turn supporting core profit. The company's ample mortality gains and improved product mix would also support stable core profit.

Nippon Life has the highest exposure to domestic equities among Japanese life insurers. As of FYE11, the company's investments in domestic equity accounted for 12.8% of general account assets, versus the industry average of 9.2%. While Japanese insurers have been reducing their exposure to equities, partly prompted by Japan's new statutory solvency margin regime, Nippon Life is the only insurer that has maintained its weightings of Japanese equities for the current year. On the other hand, the company is reducing its interest rate sensitivity by lengthening the duration of its bond investments and narrowing the duration gap between its assets and liabilities.

Key triggers for an upgrade include a further strengthening of Fitch's internal risk-based capitalisation. Continued improvement in core profit and elimination of negative spread would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Key negative rating drivers would be a significant decline in the new statutory solvency margin ratio below 500% or in Fitch's internal capitalization measures on a sustained basis. Significant deterioration in core profit would also be considered negative for the rating.

The company had a market share of 15.5% of total assets, and 14.2 % of premium income at end-March 2011.