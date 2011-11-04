(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on LG Electronics Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) would not be affected by a capital increase planned by the company. On Nov. 3, 2011, LG Electronics announced that it will raise approximately Korean won (KRW) 1.06 trillion (US$940 million) in capital through a rights offering to secure funds to invest in key businesses, including smartphones. Standard & Poor's expects the company's financial standing to mildly benefit from the offering, if the deal goes through. However, in our view, the key rating driver remains the company's ability to improve its operating performance over the next several quarters.