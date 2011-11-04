(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes of J-CORE15 Trust's trust beneficiary
interests (TBIs) or asset-backed loans (ABLs) due July 2013 and affirmed the remaining four
classes. The transaction is a Japanese single-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating
actions are as follows:
JPY6.7bn* Class A1 TBIs affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
JPY14.6bn* Class A1 ABL affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
JPY14.7bn* Class A2 TBIs affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
JPY1bn* Class A2 ABL affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
JPY8bn* Class B TBIs downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative
JPY6.6bn* Class D ABL downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating of
'RR6'
JPY3bn* Class E TBIs downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating of 'RR6'
JPY1.4bn* Class F TBIs downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating of
'RR6'
JPY4bn* Class F ABL downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating of 'RR6'
*as of 2 November 2011
Fitch has downgraded classes B to F to reflect the increased likelihood that the
sale of the sole underlying property will result in a loss on the four most
junior classes, with only a limited buffer protecting the class B TBIs. This is
because the remaining life of the transaction is now shorter than two years and
as a result, in accordance with the transaction documents, the control rights in
the sales activity are moving to more senior creditors. In the light of the
sales activity reported by the servicer to date and the current market
environment, Fitch believes the probability of the ultimate loss on the lower
classes has increased.
The agency has not changed its valuation of the single underlying property since
its previous rating action in November 2010 due to its conservative assumptions.
The affirmation of the ratings on the class A1 and A2 TBIs and ABLs reflects
Fitch's expectation that the sale of the underlying property would result in the
ultimate principal repayment under the relevant rating stress scenarios, taking
into account the location and rarity of the collateral property as well as the
value as estimated by Fitch. The Negative Outlooks, however, reflect some
uncertainty surrounding the collection plan of the underlying TMK bond as the
CMBS deal approaches the legal final maturity. The plan is expected to be
carried out in accordance with the transaction documents; however, details of
the plan are not yet clear.
Fitch assigned ratings to the TBIs and ABLs from this transaction in July 2008.
The transaction is a securitisation of a TMK bond purchased by Deutsche Bank AG,
Tokyo Branch. The bond is backed by a Class A office building - the former Head
Office Building of the Shinsei Bank - located in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.