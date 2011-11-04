(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has downgraded five classes of J-CORE15 Trust's trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) or asset-backed loans (ABLs) due July 2013 and affirmed the remaining four classes. The transaction is a Japanese single-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY6.7bn* Class A1 TBIs affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

JPY14.6bn* Class A1 ABL affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative

JPY14.7bn* Class A2 TBIs affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

JPY1bn* Class A2 ABL affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

JPY8bn* Class B TBIs downgraded to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative

JPY6.6bn* Class D ABL downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating of 'RR6'

JPY3bn* Class E TBIs downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating of 'RR6'

JPY1.4bn* Class F TBIs downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating of 'RR6'

JPY4bn* Class F ABL downgraded to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; Recovery Rating of 'RR6'

*as of 2 November 2011

Fitch has downgraded classes B to F to reflect the increased likelihood that the sale of the sole underlying property will result in a loss on the four most junior classes, with only a limited buffer protecting the class B TBIs. This is because the remaining life of the transaction is now shorter than two years and as a result, in accordance with the transaction documents, the control rights in the sales activity are moving to more senior creditors. In the light of the sales activity reported by the servicer to date and the current market environment, Fitch believes the probability of the ultimate loss on the lower classes has increased.

The agency has not changed its valuation of the single underlying property since its previous rating action in November 2010 due to its conservative assumptions.

The affirmation of the ratings on the class A1 and A2 TBIs and ABLs reflects Fitch's expectation that the sale of the underlying property would result in the ultimate principal repayment under the relevant rating stress scenarios, taking into account the location and rarity of the collateral property as well as the value as estimated by Fitch. The Negative Outlooks, however, reflect some uncertainty surrounding the collection plan of the underlying TMK bond as the CMBS deal approaches the legal final maturity. The plan is expected to be carried out in accordance with the transaction documents; however, details of the plan are not yet clear.

Fitch assigned ratings to the TBIs and ABLs from this transaction in July 2008. The transaction is a securitisation of a TMK bond purchased by Deutsche Bank AG, Tokyo Branch. The bond is backed by a Class A office building - the former Head Office Building of the Shinsei Bank - located in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo.