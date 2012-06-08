(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed Great Hall Mortgages No. 1's series 06-1, 07-1, and 07-2 by applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria and also our 2012 counterparty criteria, given our recent downgrade of transaction counterparty Danske Bank.

-- We have taken various rating actions in all three transactions.

-- These are U.K. nonconforming RMBS transactions originated by Platform Funding.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today took various credit rating actions in Great Hall Mortgages No. 1 PLC's series 2006-1 (GHM 06-1), 2007-1 (GHM 07-1), and 2007-2 (GHM 07-2) (see list below).

GHM 06-1, GHM 07-1, and GHM 07-2 are U.K. nonconforming residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transactions originated by Platform Funding Ltd.

On Dec. 12, 2011, following the implementation of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, we placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on all classes of notes that were rated higher than 'B- (sf)' in these transactions at that time. Today's rating actions resolve these CreditWatch negative placements. They reflect the application of our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria. Additionally, we have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria, given our May 30, 2012 downgrade of Danske Bank A/S (A-/Stable/A-2).

CREDIT AND CASH FLOW ANALYSIS

The amortization of the pool has increased the available credit enhancement for all rating levels in the three transactions. Each transaction is currently paying sequentially. For GHM 06-1, this is due to a breach of the documented cumulative foreclosure trigger of 5.00% (the current level is 5.40%). For GHM 07-1 and GHM 07-2, it's due to breaches of the documented pro rata triggers for cumulative losses of 1.5% (the current levels are 1.94% in GHM 07-1 and 2.22% in GHM 07-2).

In each transaction, our updated credit adjustments, after applying our 2011 U.K. RMBS criteria, have led to a higher weighted-average foreclosure frequency and weighted-average loss severity at each rating level. Overall, these factors have led to an increase in the level of credit enhancement required under our criteria for the notes at each rating level.