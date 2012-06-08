(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 08 - Fitch is reviewing the impact of dissolution of California's redevelopment agencies on tax allocation bond (TAB) credit quality, according to a new Fitch Ratings report.

In January Fitch placed all California TABs on Rating Watch Negative due to a conflict between the state's intent that local governments adhere to TAB indentures and local governments' concern that they may be prevented from doing so due to technical issues related to AB 1X 26 (dissolution legislation).

The report provides an update on events since January and highlights areas of continuing concern.

Outstanding issues include potential cash flow timing problems caused by uneven debt service payments and a mismatch between revenue distribution and some successor agencies' (SAs) debt service payment dates. They also include the comingling of non-housing and housing tax increment and the absence of a process for repaying cash flow loans to SAs from cities and counties.

Fitch remains concerned by the lack of progress in resolving these issues, though a proposed trailer bill to the state's fiscal 2013 budget could resolve the cash flow loan repayment and uneven debt service payment issues.

Fitch is also concerned there will be situations in which the dissolution legislation does not clearly outline procedures for distributing tax increment among parties with sometimes complex relationships and divergent interests. This concern is heightened given the lack of implementation history, and is more pronounced in cases with limited tax increment revenue available to satisfy debts and other obligations.

Fitch will complete a review of all its TAB ratings by the end of July 2012. Fitch will evaluate how the redevelopment successor agencies and county auditor controllers are handling a variety of issues. It is possible that Fitch will maintain the Rating Watch Negative on many TAB ratings.

For more information, a special report titled 'Update on California Redevelopment Agencies: Rating Watch Negative on All Tax Allocation Bond Ratings Continues' is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com.