June 08 - Top capital market news, stats and research summaries from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services analysts are among the materials and tools iPad users will be able to engage with on two free apps--CreditMatters and CreditMatters eReports - launched this month, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services announced today.

CreditMatters iPad App

The CreditMatters iPad app builds on Standard & Poor's existing iPhone app to provide access to Standard & Poor's top headlines, research summaries, commentaries, analyses, videos and podcasts. The app also includes the S&P iCMBS module that takes advantage of the iPad's larger screen by mapping out commercial properties in the user's vicinity and indicating CMBS transactions as well as loan, property and deal-level details.

The CreditMatters iPad app adds several features to its iPhone counterpart. These include a Bank Credit Scenario Builder that allows users to create and compare illustrative issuer credit rating scenarios based on their own parameters as well as Standard & Poor's bank ratings methodology and assumptions. This tool is the first in a series of planned criteria education tools that will provide market participants with an interactive and engaging way to understand the quantitative aspects of S&P Ratings criteria. Another module--the Snapshot--presents daily market stats, news and trends in a visual and interactive way.

CreditMatters eReports

A separate CreditMatters eReports app lets users experience Standard & Poor's extensive coverage of today's hot topics in finance, credit markets, and the global economy. Designed for the iPad, each digital magazine can be downloaded for offline viewing and delivers articles, video, audio, charts, and other related materials from Standard & Poor's global team of credit analysts.

"Standard & Poor's is committed to providing timely and relevant thought leadership and analysis to capital markets, and digital communication technologies allow us to reach the greatest number of global market participants," said Bruce Schachne, Head of S&P Ratings Market Development in the Americas.

"The new iPad apps--Credit Matters and CreditMatters eReports--are the latest additions to our suite of digital tools that provide investors with anywhere on-demand access to Standard & Poor's global perspective on important credit market developments," said Dmitri Sedov, Head of S&P Ratings Digital Marketing.

Standard & Poor's has been expanding its global digital outreach since 2006. The company now connects hundreds of its credit analysts with investors, issuers, intermediaries and other market participants through a variety of digital channels, including online portals, eNewsletters, multimedia and mobile, and Twitter (@standardpoors.)

Both apps are now available on Apple's App Store by searching for "Standard & Poor's" or "S&P CreditMatters." Readers can also learn more and download them by visiting www.standardandpoors.com/mobile.