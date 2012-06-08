(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 08 - Fitch Ratings has placed Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A.'s (Abertis) 'A-'
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes' rating and 'F2' Short-term IDR
on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating actions follow the agency's downgrade of the Spanish
sovereign rating to 'BBB' with Negative Outlook.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN within three months on completion of its annual
review of Abertis. The ratings may be downgraded depending on the agency's
assessment of four key factors: the impact on Abertis's Spanish business of the
weakening Spanish economy; the company's recently announced acquisition activity
on its operating and financial profile; its ability to manage refinancing and
liquidity risk over the next two years; and its ability to deleverage in line
with Fitch's previous assumptions.
On 30 January 2012 Fitch affirmed Abertis's ratings at 'A-'/Stable/'F2',
providing an overview of its rationale as to why the sovereign downgrade on 27
January 2012 did not warrant rating action on the company or its debt at that
time. The agency noted that a continued deterioration in macroeconomic
conditions in Spain would continue to inform Fitch's financial analysis
underpinning Abertis's ratings, and the agency now considers such macroeconomic
conditions to have further deteriorated. Fitch will reflect its revised
expectations for the Spanish economy over the next few years in the analysis it
undertakes in concluding the annual review.
Fitch's analysis will continue to take into account dividend income from
business interests financed on a non-recourse basis, albeit it will still focus
its analysis on those businesses held on and financed by the company's balance
sheet given the relative scale of cash flows from these businesses as compared
to dividends earned from its non-recourse holdings. Nevertheless, the company's
recently announced acquisition activities will, if successfully concluded,
diversify its international exposure to some degree, providing some mitigation
to the deteriorating environment in Spain.
Fitch will reassess the company's liquidity position, and dependence on credit
lines from banks whose own credit profiles have come under pressure. At the last
review, Fitch concluded that the company's liquidity profile was strong, largely
on account of its healthy cash position and forecast at that time.
Fitch understands that Abertis still aims to reduce leverage significantly over
the next few years. The agency will renew its analysis of the company's ability
to realise deleveraging in the context of recent acquisition and share buy-back
activity.