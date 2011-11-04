(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Richa Industries Limited's 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Richa.

Fitch migrated Richa to the "Non-Monitored" category on 4 May 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Richa Industries' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', dated 4 May 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

Richa's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- INR400m term loans: 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR550m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn