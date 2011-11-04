(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 04-
-- Standard & Poor's believes that the likelihood of Sony's sluggish
earnings persisting has increased, given an increasingly difficult earnings
environment for the company's core flat panel TV business.
-- We placed our 'A-' long-term ratings on Sony on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch placement upon scrutinizing the
prospects for a recovery in earnings from the company's flat panel TV business
as well as its financial soundness.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit and
senior unsecured debt ratings on Sony Corp. on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the
same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on the
company. We also placed our ratings on Sony group companies Sony Capital Corp. and Sony Global
Treasury Services PLC on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The CreditWatch listing is based on our view that the likelihood of Sony's
weak earnings persisting has increased as there are no signs of a halt to the
deterioration in the earnings of the company's core flat panel TV business. In
addition, Sony's financial burden is likely to increase in tandem with the
company's making Sony Ericsson a wholly owned subsidiary. Taking these factors
into consideration, we have concluded that we need to review the prospects for
Sony's operating and financial performance and verify the effects on the
rating.
On Nov. 2, Sony announced that the operating loss from its flat panel TV
business would increase to JPY175 billion for fiscal 2011 (ending March 31,
2012). Sony attributes the expected higher loss to planned structural reforms,
as well as the strong yen and sluggish sales. Due to the expected increase in
losses from the flat panel TV business, Sony is likely to incur overall net
losses of JPY90 billion for fiscal 2011, which would represent a fourth straight
year in the red. In a bid to improve earnings, Sony intends to reduce
expenses, including the purchasing costs of liquid crystal panels, and enhance
the competitiveness of its products. Nevertheless, the yen has remained
historically high, and competition against domestic and overseas rivals in the
digital consumer electronics business is likely to intensify further, in our
view. As such, Standard & Poor's believes it is highly uncertain that Sony can
turn around its earnings as planned.
Downward pressure on the company's financial base, which has underpinned the
rating, has been increasing as a result of posting material losses. Standard &
Poor's expects Sony to continue to incur a certain amount of restructuring
charges in fiscal 2012 and beyond, in line with its efforts to enhance the
earnings of its electronics business. Furthermore, Sony will pay EUR1,050
million (about JPY110 billion) to make Sony Ericsson a wholly owned subsidiary,
which it plans to do in January 2012. Sony Ericsson, which will be
consolidated if the acquisition materializes, held total debt of EUR718 million
(about JPY77 billion) as of Sept. 30, 2011. As such, we hold the view that the
acquisition will increase Sony's financial burden further.
Standard & Poor's will resolve the CreditWatch listing after meeting with Sony
management and verifying the prospects for an earnings recovery in the
company's mainstay electronics business and improvement in its financial
soundness for the next few years. We may consider lowering the rating by one
notch if we find the possibility remote that Sony's financial soundness in
terms of debt-to-EBITDA ratio and debt-to-total capital will promptly recover
to a level consistent with the current rating, based on the expected weak
financial performance in fiscal 2012 and beyond.
