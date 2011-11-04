(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Japan's three rated major securities groups put up a mixed performance in the second quarter of fiscal 2011 (July 1, to Sept. 30, 2011), Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a Japanese-language report published today. Nomura Holdings Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2) and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (BBB/Negative/A-2) reported losses as their net operating revenues dropped from the previous quarter. For Daiwa , it was a net loss for the third straight quarter. On the other hand, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (A+/Stable/A-1), which derives limited revenues from the wholesale business, increased its revenue and profit.

Overall, the global market turmoil stemming from the European sovereign debt and banking crisis has pressured institutional trading businesses. In light of market uncertainty, financial institutions are cutting risk positions, decreasing profit-making opportunities for securities firms. Given that business conditions and other factors within the securities industry remain severe, securities firms are struggling to boost revenues amid a lackluster market. Revenue pressure will likely persist due to weak wholesale business activity. In our view, a full recovery of the public offering and IPO market is unlikely over the next one to two years and securities trading will remain volatile. We expect revenues from the three rated securities groups' retail businesses to remain relatively stable, backed by favorable sales for investment trust and bond products. However, revenues from the retail business are unlikely to sufficiently offset the weak performance of the wholesale business amid lackluster market conditions. It is Standard & Poor's view that Nomura and Daiwa, in particular, face an urgent task to establish a cost structure that enables them to secure profits even in harsh business conditions, especially in the wholesale segment. They have laid out plans to slash costs to bring them in line with revenues, and we believe that profits may stabilize if the securities groups cut expenses without causing a steep fall in revenues. In our opinion, bolstering revenues remains a key task to be tackled.

Costs continued to exceed revenues in Nomura's and Daiwa's wholesale segments. This is a crucial issue for both groups. In the second quarter of fiscal 2011, the European sovereign debt and banking crisis caused global stock prices to drop and foreign exchange rates to swing. Wide fluctuations in the derivatives markets made it difficult to hedge against trade positions. As a result, Nomura and Daiwa incurred massive losses on positions held for their customers. In addition, the weak performance of global investment banking businesses, such as underwriting, dragged down revenues. Nomura's net exposure to Greece, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, and Spain (GIIPS)--primarily to Italy, while that to Greece was limited--totaled JPY3.6 trillion. However, Nomura has significantly reduced its positions, mainly by hedging. Daiwa's and SMBC Nikko's exposures to GIIPS seem to be limited. On the other hand, the retail businesses of the three securities groups were relatively stable. However, sales fees for investment trusts dropped due to a slowdown in sales of profitable products, such as currency-selection-type investments. This was due to the yen's appreciation against major currencies. In addition, fluctuations in equities, bonds, and foreign exchange markets diminished the market prices of assets held under management, leading to declining revenues in asset management-related businesses.

We believe that uncertainties over the global financial markets may persist. If they do, profit-making opportunities for the securities groups are likely to be limited since they will limit the size of their trading positions and corporate demand for financing will remain low. Because stable revenues from the retail business may not be sufficient to offset the losses of the wholesale business, Nomura and Daiwa have laid out plans to slash costs to bring them in line with revenues. Nomura plans to cut annual expenses--mainly in the European wholesale business--by $1.2 billion, up from the $400 million it announced in the previous quarter. Daiwa expects to cut selling and general administrative expenses by JPY40 billion. Under its current plan, Daiwa posted JPY9.5 billion in extraordinary losses in the first half of fiscal 2011 (ended Sept. 30, 2011), after it discontinued some services and scaled back or withdrew from unprofitable businesses, namely in Europe. We believe that they may be able to stabilize profits if they are able to cut expenses without causing a steep fall in revenues. In our opinion, bolstering revenues remains a crucial task.

Under the transitional Basel 2.5 capital and liquidity framework, Nomura's Tier 1 common capital ratio stood at an estimated 10.5% as of Sept. 30, 2011; Daiwa's Tier 1 capital ratio under the current Basel II was 26% as of June 30, 2011. We believe the three rated securities groups will maintain their capital ratios at adequate levels after the new Basel rules are applied. Although Daiwa's leverage ratio (total assets excluding reverse repos to net asset) rose to as high as 15x as of Sept. 30, 2011, which was the highest among the three rated securities groups, we consider the leverage ratios and the capital ratios of the three securities groups to be adequate and commensurate with the current ratings.