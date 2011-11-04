(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has assigned Kwality Dairy (India) Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also assigned Kwality's INR4,650m cash credit facility a 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect Kwality's well-established position in the dairy industry, with strong milk procurement and distribution networks and a strong clientele comprising several large FMCG companies and modern retail chains. The concentration risk is low, with the largest customer accounting for only 6% of revenue. The ratings draw comfort from the extensive experience of Kwality's promoters in the industry, the company's strong operational track record (sales and net profit have increased around 16x over FY06-FY11 (end-March)), and an ability to improve its margins despite rising input costs in the past.

The ratings also reflect the stable demand for milk and related products, which is expected to increase with the increasing population. In addition, the gradual shift in consumer preferences towards branded milk products would enable higher growth for organized sector in the industry.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the lack of organized dairy farming in the country. Further, the dependence of milk production on individual farmers makes production more susceptible to external factors such as monsoon, cattle diseases. The ratings are also constrained by the high working capital intensity of the industry, Kwality's limited flexibility to negotiate its payments terms with both suppliers and customers, and the rising competition in the industry with the influx of several new companies and expansion of the existing ones.

Nevertheless, Fitch expects the company to continue to grow, although at a moderate pace, with improving margins, which would be aided by an increase in its margin-accretive retail sales, lowering of input costs from sourcing milk from its own milk-chilling centres (MCCs) and economies of scale. However, delays in execution of planned capex on MCCs, coupled with delays in incremental benefits from lowering of input costs, may lead to a decline in, or stagnation of, margins and an increase in financial leverage (net debt/EBITDAR) in the short term.

Negative rating guidelines would include significant debt-led capex or an increase in working capital cycle leading to higher net financial leverage on a sustained basis. Conversely, an improvement in working capital cycle and operating performance leading to lower net financial leverage on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action.

In FY11, Kwality reported revenue of INR16.1bn with an EBITDA margin of 6.3% and a net profit of INR460m. Net leverage was 4.5x (including unsecured loans of INR600m from promoters) driven by high working capital requirements. Net cash cycle was long at around 104 days, largely due to high receivables days (93 days). In Q1FY12, the company reported sales of INR4.8bn (up 51.1% yoy) with a net profit of INR146.4m (up 135% yoy).

Kwality was originally incorporated in 1992 by Kwality Ice Creams (India) Limited in West Bengal. The company was acquired by the current promoters in 2002 and its registered office was subsequently shifted to Haryana. It has a processing capacity of 1.7 million litres per day (mlpd) across four plants, out of which one plant (0.9mlpd) is owned and remaining three are leased facilities. The company's own plant is located in Faridabad, Haryana. The company also owns four MCCs in Haryana. However, it currently procures milk majorly through agents and plans to expand its MCC network for direct procurement from framers. The company has a strong portfolio of products which are sold under the umbrella brand 'Dairy Best', and plans to introduce several new products in FY12.