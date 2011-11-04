(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has assigned Auto ABS German Loans Compartment 2011-2's notes backed by German auto loan receivables expected ratings as follows:

EUR500m class A notes, due May 2024: 'AAAsf(exp)'; Outlook Stable

EUR55.6m class B notes, due May 2024, not rated,

Auto ABS German Loans is a French securitisation fund (Fond Commun de Titrisation - FCT). Compartment 2011-2 is the first compartment of the FCT (the issuer), with possible further compartments to follow.

Final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final documents and legal opinions conforming to the information already received.

The expected ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the origination and servicing procedures of Banque PSA Finance (BPF, the originator, seller, and servicer), Fitch's expectations of future asset performance, the available credit enhancement, and the transaction's legal structure.

The issuance proceeds will be used to purchase a portfolio of auto loan receivables against German private persons (77.2% of the initial portfolio by outstanding amount) and small businesses (22.8%) for the purchase of new (72.3%) and used (27.7%) vehicles. The loan contracts are originated by BPF through its German branch. BPF is wholly-owned by Peugeot S.A. (PSA 'BB+'/Positive/'B') and are either fully amortising loans (51.1%) or balloon loans (48.9%).

The transaction features an 18-month revolving period unless terminated earlier following an early amortisation event. After the revolving period has ended, the notes will start amortising in sequential order.

The seller acts as initial servicer, with no back-up servicer being appointed. Comfort in assigning the ratings was gained from a set of structural features, including the availability of a cash reserve, structural features that limit commingling risk, the availability of a data trustee and the availability of the management company (France Titrisation) which is responsible for fulfilling many tasks in the transaction, including the finding of a replacement servicer if needed.

Excess spread provides the first layer of protection against losses. The initial 'hard' credit enhancement for the class A notes of 10.0% is made up of the subordination of the class B notes (10.0%). The general reserve, which mainly aims to provide liquidity to the transaction, may provide a further 2% of credit support to the class A notes under certain circumstances.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Auto ABS German Loans Compartment 2011-2

here