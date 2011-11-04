(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings says it does not expect to take rating action on the European CMBS transactions listed below following the downgrade of Lloyds TSB Bank plc (LTSB, 'A'/Stable/'F1') on 13 October 2011 and subsequent notification to Fitch.

LTSB acts as liquidity facility provider in these transactions. Fitch was notified on 2 November 2011 by LTSB that the relevant transaction parties have decided not to implement any potential remedial actions following the downgrade of LTSB.

Fitch's Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions states that a counterparty with ratings of at least 'A'/'F1' is generally eligible to support the ratings of transactions up to 'AAAsf'. As the ratings of LTSB remain above this threshold, Fitch is of the opinion that the notes' ratings are unaffected by LTSB's downgrade, taking into account the decision of transaction parties not to implement remedial actions at this stage. Under its criteria, Fitch expects remedial actions to be implemented upon the downgrade of LTSB below 'A'/'F1'. The transactions' ratings and any remedial action would be reviewed in such a scenario.

LTSB acts as liquidity facility provider in the following transactions:

BL Superstores Finance plc

Meadowhall Finance plc

Tahiti Finance plc

Taurus CMBS (Germany) 2006-1 plc

Taurus CMBS (Pan Europe) 2006-3 plc

Taurus CMBS (Pan Europe) 2007-1 Ltd

Windermere VIII CMBS plc