(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has placed Sony Corporation's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the company's Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

The RWN reflects Fitch's expectations that Sony's credit metrics will deteriorate following its weaker-than-expected results for the first half of the financial year to end-March 2012 (H112) and its announcement to acquire Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) (Ericsson; 'BBB+'/Stable) 50% stake in the joint venture (JV) Sony Ericsson for EUR1.05bn (JPY105bn).

On 2 November 2011 Sony announced that H112 revenue and adjusted operating income declined 10% and 53% respectively, compared to the prior year period. The company also revised down its FY13 revenue guidance to JPY6,500bn and adjusted operating income to JPY98bn, which are 10% and 53% respectively lower than its July guidance. The deterioration is largely due to increasing competition in the TV and handset business, yen appreciation and flooding in Thailand. The company has announced plans to reduce the TV business's operating losses by half in FY12, but Fitch believes this goal would be difficult to achieve.

Fitch expects Sony's credit metrics to weaken with the acquisition of Ericsson's 50% stake in the JV due to the acquisition investment and consolidation of the JV's existing net debt of about EUR252m (JPY26.5bn). The agency does not expect this business to add any meaningful incremental operating profits and notes that it is likely to continue to struggle and lose market share in the highly competitive handset market.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN following discussions with Sony's management and further analysis of the prospects of each of Sony's businesses. Any downgrade arising from this review is likely to be limited to one notch.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB' placed on RWN

Long-Term Local Currency IDR: 'BBB' placed on RWN

Senior Unsecured Rating: 'BBB' placed on RWN

Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'