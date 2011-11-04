(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has placed Sony Corporation's (Sony) Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN). Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the company's Short-Term Foreign and
Local Currency IDRs at 'F3'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
The RWN reflects Fitch's expectations that Sony's credit metrics will
deteriorate following its weaker-than-expected results for the first half of the
financial year to end-March 2012 (H112) and its announcement to acquire
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) (Ericsson; 'BBB+'/Stable) 50% stake in the
joint venture (JV) Sony Ericsson for EUR1.05bn (JPY105bn).
On 2 November 2011 Sony announced that H112 revenue and adjusted operating
income declined 10% and 53% respectively, compared to the prior year period. The
company also revised down its FY13 revenue guidance to JPY6,500bn and adjusted
operating income to JPY98bn, which are 10% and 53% respectively lower than its
July guidance. The deterioration is largely due to increasing competition in the
TV and handset business, yen appreciation and flooding in Thailand. The company
has announced plans to reduce the TV business's operating losses by half in
FY12, but Fitch believes this goal would be difficult to achieve.
Fitch expects Sony's credit metrics to weaken with the acquisition of Ericsson's
50% stake in the JV due to the acquisition investment and consolidation of the
JV's existing net debt of about EUR252m (JPY26.5bn). The agency does not expect
this business to add any meaningful incremental operating profits and notes that
it is likely to continue to struggle and lose market share in the highly
competitive handset market.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN following discussions with Sony's management
and further analysis of the prospects of each of Sony's businesses. Any
downgrade arising from this review is likely to be limited to one notch.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB' placed on RWN
Long-Term Local Currency IDR: 'BBB' placed on RWN
Senior Unsecured Rating: 'BBB' placed on RWN
Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F3'