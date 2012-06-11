(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hyundai Capital Auto Funding VIII Limited (Hyundai VIII) and Hyundai Capital Auto Funding IX Limited (Hyundai IX) at 'AAAsf' with Stable Outlook. Each transaction is an asset-backed securitisation backed by South Korean auto loans originated by Hyundai Capital Services Inc. (HCS, rated 'BBB+'/Stable/'F2').

The rating actions are listed as follows:

Hyundai VIII

USD300m class A notes due 2016 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Hyundai IX

USD200m class A1 notes due 2017 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

USD200m class A2 notes due 2017 affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmations reflect stable portfolio performance and surplus credit enhancement in both transactions.

"Fitch expects a gradual increase in delinquencies and defaults of the respective transactions' underlying auto loans over the next 12 months given high household debt levels in South Korea and an uncertain global economy," says April Chen, Associate Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "However, the underlying assets have performed well with low delinquencies and default rates since their closing dates, and credit enhancement for each transaction is expected to withstand the potential asset deterioration and protect the 'AAAsf' ratings."

The three-month average delinquency ratio of each transaction has remained low at less than 0.05% since closing in November 2010 for Hyundai VIII and in August 2011 for Hyundai IX, far below the three-month average delinquency trigger of 1.5%. The three-month average default ratio for each transaction was at 0.002% in May 2012, compared with a trigger of 1.3%.