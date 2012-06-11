(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 - Fitch has assigned Swire Properties MTN Financing Limited's proposed USD notes an
expected rating of 'A(exp)'. The notes are to be irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by
Swire Properties Limited (Swire Properties, 'A'/Stable). The final rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.
Swire Properties' ratings are equalised with the rating of its 82% shareholder,
Swire Pacific Limited (Swire Pacific, 'A'/Stable) to reflect strong financial
linkages between the two entities. As at end-2011, Swire Pacific funded 74% of
Swire Properties' debt through loans. In addition, the latter accounted for 67%
and 75% of its parent's consolidated EBITDA and assets, respectively.
Fitch views that Swire Properties' business is the strongest among Swire
Pacific's businesses and is the main driver of the parent's rating. This is
supported by the former's completed quality investment property portfolio in
Hong Kong (HKD165.5bn at end-2011), comprising both prime office and retail
space. The ratings derive comfort from Swire Properties' small exposures to
mainland China property projects and the more volatile residential property
development sector which collectively represents less than 25% of its total
property portfolio.
Any change in Swire Pacific's rating and Outlook will have a corresponding
impact on Swire Properties' ratings. Negative rating action on Swire Pacific may
result from a sustained deterioration in investment property EBITDA/gross
interest expense below 3x, any provision of financial support to its 45%
airline, Cathay Pacific Limited, and any change in its business mix resulting in
a smaller role for investment property.