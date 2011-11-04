(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that after suffering losses and fair value hits, primarily on their securities holdings, German Landesbanks have initiated restructuring measures to restore the viability of their business models. The measures comprise refocusing on customer-related activities, deleveraging investment portfolios, divesting subsidiaries, and improving capitalisation and risk-return profiles.

"The Landesbanks' Issuer Default Ratings are based on Fitch's view that there is a very strong probability of support from their respective federal state governments and savings banks," says Christian van Beek, Director in Fitch's Financial Institutions team. "This is based on ownership, political considerations and the role the banks play for the federal states, their local savings banks and the regional economy."

Fitch believes that with their refocus on customer-related business and increased ownership by federal state governments in most cases, the Landesbanks are refocusing on their traditional roles as the main banks for the federal state governments, lenders to regional economies and central bankers to regional savings banks. However, the large variation of losses during the financial crisis is a good indicator of the scale of restructuring needs Landesbanks face when they adjust their balance sheets and business models. Fitch considers it important to differentiate between the Landesbanks and the challenges they face.

In 2010 and 2011, most Landesbanks were able to improve their operating profit thanks to significantly reduced impairment charges and positive asset valuation swings. However, Fitch believes profitability is still constrained by deleveraging, ongoing IT migration projects, increasing regulatory requirements and higher funding costs as well as the banks' exposures to peripheral European countries.

Fitch believes the positioning of the Landesbankers in their home states renders consolidation in the sector unlikely and understands that consolidation would reduce the owners' influence over an important lender to regional companies. The agency would view consolidation as positive as it could add scale and scope to revenue from a burdensome central cost base.

Fitch notes some consolidation could result from the "Verbundbank", which is due to be spun off from WestLB AG WDLGgi.SG by end-June 2012. The bank will operate WestLB's central bank function for the savings banks and parts of WestLB's corporate lending business. In September 2011, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen LHTGg.F (Helaba) started a due diligence process aimed at a possible integration of the "Verbundbank" into Helaba.

Fitch's Viability Ratings range from 'bbb' to 'bb-' for seven of the nine Landesbanks, taking into account the different business models and different challenges the banks face with regard to the financial crisis and their current restructuring. The average Viability Rating for is 'bbb-'. This reflects improvements in profitability in 2010 and 2011, which, however, generally remained modest, and the progress the banks have made in winding down their non-core portfolios.

