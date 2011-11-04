(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 04- Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that after suffering losses and fair
value hits, primarily on their securities holdings, German Landesbanks have initiated
restructuring measures to restore the viability of their business models. The measures comprise
refocusing on customer-related activities, deleveraging investment portfolios, divesting
subsidiaries, and improving capitalisation and risk-return profiles.
"The Landesbanks' Issuer Default Ratings are based on Fitch's view that there is
a very strong probability of support from their respective federal state
governments and savings banks," says Christian van Beek, Director in Fitch's
Financial Institutions team. "This is based on ownership, political
considerations and the role the banks play for the federal states, their local
savings banks and the regional economy."
Fitch believes that with their refocus on customer-related business and
increased ownership by federal state governments in most cases, the Landesbanks
are refocusing on their traditional roles as the main banks for the federal
state governments, lenders to regional economies and central bankers to regional
savings banks. However, the large variation of losses during the financial
crisis is a good indicator of the scale of restructuring needs Landesbanks face
when they adjust their balance sheets and business models. Fitch considers it
important to differentiate between the Landesbanks and the challenges they face.
In 2010 and 2011, most Landesbanks were able to improve their operating profit
thanks to significantly reduced impairment charges and positive asset valuation
swings. However, Fitch believes profitability is still constrained by
deleveraging, ongoing IT migration projects, increasing regulatory requirements
and higher funding costs as well as the banks' exposures to peripheral European
countries.
Fitch believes the positioning of the Landesbankers in their home states renders
consolidation in the sector unlikely and understands that consolidation would
reduce the owners' influence over an important lender to regional companies. The
agency would view consolidation as positive as it could add scale and scope to
revenue from a burdensome central cost base.
Fitch notes some consolidation could result from the "Verbundbank", which is due
to be spun off from WestLB AG WDLGgi.SG by end-June 2012. The bank will operate WestLB's
central bank function for the savings banks and parts of WestLB's corporate
lending business. In September 2011, Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen LHTGg.F (Helaba)
started a due diligence process aimed at a possible integration of the
"Verbundbank" into Helaba.
Fitch's Viability Ratings range from 'bbb' to 'bb-' for seven of the nine
Landesbanks, taking into account the different business models and different
challenges the banks face with regard to the financial crisis and their current
restructuring. The average Viability Rating for is 'bbb-'. This reflects
improvements in profitability in 2010 and 2011, which, however, generally
remained modest, and the progress the banks have made in winding down their
non-core portfolios.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: German Landesbanks â€“ Refocusing on Core Strength
here