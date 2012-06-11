(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Commerzbank AG's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook and Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
The affirmation of the bank's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating Floors
and Support Ratings reflects the continuing implicit level of support for the
group from the German government with its 25% + 1 share ownership of Commerzbank
through the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund (SoFFin). Fitch expects that the
German government will continue to support large German banks, including
Commerzbank, as long as the financial system in Europe remains fragile and the
tools for dealing with a large international bank failing are not fully
developed.
The IDRs are sensitive to any change of Germany's propensity and ability to
support its large banks, specifically Commerzbank. While Fitch believes
government support remains high for systemically important German banks for the
time being, there is political will in Germany to move towards reducing the
implicit state support of systemically important banks in the country at some
point.