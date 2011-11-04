(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04-

-- Finnish forest products company M-real Corp.'s performance has been weaker than we forecast at the beginning of 2011, due to deteriorating market conditions.

-- In our opinion, the likelihood of an upgrade over the near term has declined.

-- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive and affirming our long- and short-term 'B-/B' issuer ratings.

-- The stable outlook primarily reflects our assumption that the group's paperboard operations will provide a cushion against the negative effects of weaker market conditions and cash restructuring costs in the pulp and paper segments.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the outlook on Finland-based forest products company M-real Corp. (M-real) to stable from positive. At the same time, the long- and short-term corporate credit ratings were affirmed at 'B-' and 'B', respectively.

In addition, we affirmed the issue ratings on the senior unsecured debt at 'B-'. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in an event of payment default.

The outlook revision primarily reflects our opinion that the likelihood of an upgrade has materially declined. We base this view on a combination of a weakening performance in the second half of 2011, our expectations of cash restructuring outlays over the coming two quarters, and growing uncertainty about market conditions over the near term. In addition, the group faces a refinancing need in April, 2013, which could put pressure on its liquidity profile unless resolved by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

Over the short term, we believe that increased macroeconomic uncertainties will continue to put pressure on the group's pulp and paper operations. However, we expect the consumer packaging division to balance these negative effects to a degree. Demand for the group's packaging products has remained relatively resilient, and the group has secured a large number of contracts at stable or slightly higher price levels for 2012 compared with 2011.

In addition, we assume that ongoing and recently announced restructuring measures will impact both profitability and cash flows negatively over the near term. At the same time, we recognize that the measures could result in material improvements, primarily at the end of 2012 and in 2013.

In our base case, we believe that M-real can maintain a ratio of funds from operations to debt of about 10% (about 10% in the 12 months to September 2011), a level which we consider commensurate with the rating. Prospects for meaningful free operating cash flow generation have deteriorated in our view, primarily at the end of 2011 and beginning of 2012. Some upside exists after that, but this is highly dependent on market conditions and successful restructuring.

Downside risk to our forecast relates primarily to market conditions. In a downside scenario, we think that pressure on demand and selling prices could increase from its current level. Lower input costs and, potentially, a working capital release, may provide a cushion against this scenario, in our view.

The ratings continue to reflect M-real's weak business risk profile, including below-average operating efficiency. They also reflect the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, with weak credit measures and limited free operating cash flow generation. These factors are partly offset by M-real's sizable shares of the European paperboard and uncoated fine paper markets, past and ongoing operating and strategic initiatives, and adequate liquidity profile.