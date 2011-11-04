(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- Finnish forest products company M-real Corp.'s performance has been
weaker than we forecast at the beginning of 2011, due to deteriorating market
conditions.
-- In our opinion, the likelihood of an upgrade over the near term has
declined.
-- We are revising our outlook to stable from positive and affirming our
long- and short-term 'B-/B' issuer ratings.
-- The stable outlook primarily reflects our assumption that the group's
paperboard operations will provide a cushion against the negative effects of
weaker market conditions and cash restructuring costs in the pulp and paper
segments.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had revised the outlook on
Finland-based forest products company M-real Corp. (M-real) to stable from positive. At the same
time, the long- and short-term corporate credit ratings were affirmed at 'B-' and 'B',
respectively.
In addition, we affirmed the issue ratings on the senior unsecured debt at
'B-'. The recovery rating on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of
average (30%-50%) recovery in an event of payment default.
The outlook revision primarily reflects our opinion that the likelihood of an
upgrade has materially declined. We base this view on a combination of a
weakening performance in the second half of 2011, our expectations of cash
restructuring outlays over the coming two quarters, and growing uncertainty
about market conditions over the near term. In addition, the group faces a
refinancing need in April, 2013, which could put pressure on its liquidity
profile unless resolved by the end of the first quarter of 2012.
Over the short term, we believe that increased macroeconomic uncertainties
will continue to put pressure on the group's pulp and paper operations.
However, we expect the consumer packaging division to balance these negative
effects to a degree. Demand for the group's packaging products has remained
relatively resilient, and the group has secured a large number of contracts at
stable or slightly higher price levels for 2012 compared with 2011.
In addition, we assume that ongoing and recently announced restructuring
measures will impact both profitability and cash flows negatively over the
near term. At the same time, we recognize that the measures could result in
material improvements, primarily at the end of 2012 and in 2013.
In our base case, we believe that M-real can maintain a ratio of funds from
operations to debt of about 10% (about 10% in the 12 months to September
2011), a level which we consider commensurate with the rating. Prospects for
meaningful free operating cash flow generation have deteriorated in our view,
primarily at the end of 2011 and beginning of 2012. Some upside exists after
that, but this is highly dependent on market conditions and successful
restructuring.
Downside risk to our forecast relates primarily to market conditions. In a
downside scenario, we think that pressure on demand and selling prices could
increase from its current level. Lower input costs and, potentially, a working
capital release, may provide a cushion against this scenario, in our view.
The ratings continue to reflect M-real's weak business risk profile, including
below-average operating efficiency. They also reflect the company's highly
leveraged financial risk profile, with weak credit measures and limited free
operating cash flow generation. These factors are partly offset by M-real's
sizable shares of the European paperboard and uncoated fine paper markets,
past and ongoing operating and strategic initiatives, and adequate liquidity
profile.