(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd. ----------------------- 11-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency BB+/Stable/--
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jun-2012 BB+/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BB+/Stable 11-Jun-2012