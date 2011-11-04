(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has placed India-based IVRCL Limited's National Long-Term 'Fitch A+(ind)' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also placed the 'Fitch A+(SO)(ind)' rating on IVRCL Assets & Holdings Limited's (IVRAH, 75.72% owned by IVRCL) INR2.5bn non-convertible debenture programme on RWN.

The rating action follows IVRCL's 31 October 2011 announcement that its Board of Directors have provided their in-principle consent to the amalgamation of IVRAH with IVRCL, as well as to the demerger of the latter's tower manufacturing factory into an SPV and IVRAH's real estate business into a separate subsidiary. The amalgamation is subject to finalisation of a share swap ratio and regulatory, shareholder and court approvals.

Fitch expects the amalgamation to not directly affect IVRCL's financial leverage, as IVRAH's entire debt is guaranteed by the parent and hence already considered in leverage calculations. However, the merger would shift the funding responsibility for equity commitments of IVRAH's build operate transfer (BOT) projects to IVRCL, which may need to be funded through debt. Fitch had earlier noted that IVRCL would not extend any support to IVRAH for its equity commitments through further equity infusions or corporate guarantees. In this regard, it is selling off IVRAH's assets, whose proceeds will be used to fund these requirements, the details of which have not yet been shared with Fitch.

Fitch expects to resolve the RWN after a full review of the standalone performance of IVRCL and the effect of the proposed amalgamation on its credit profile. The RWN indicates that the ratings may be downgraded or affirmed upon resolution.

IVRCL provides engineering, procurement and construction services in segments such as irrigation, water supply, transportation, buildings and industrial structures. IVRAH undertakes projects under the BOT/ build own operate transfer project model and also in the real estate segment.

The following ratings on IVRCL's instruments have been placed on RWN:

- INR10bn consortium fund-based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR6.2bn project-specific fund-based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR1.34bn long-term loans: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR3.2bn non-convertible debenture programme: 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR7.5bn commercial paper programme: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR52bn consortium non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR11.06bn project-specific non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'