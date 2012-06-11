The marginal competitive position is based on Lion's niche position and
limited scale and market share in a market dominated by a small number of very
large players. In addition, Lion distributes its product almost entirely
through intermediaries, which is a weakness for the rating because it offers
the insurer less control over the underwriting. Offsetting these weaknesses
are Lion's competitive strengths. Under current South African legislation,
companies are assessed according to their support for broad-based black
economic empowerment (BBBEE). Lion's high status as a level 1 contributor
differentiates it from the competition and indicates that it has a supportive
shareholder with the same empowerment ethos.
Lion's marginal financial flexibility reflects our view of Lion's parent,
Brimstone Investment Co. Ltd., and the company's limited access to other
sources of funding. Nevertheless, we view Lion's current requirement for
additional capital based on its plans for organic growth as low and expect it
to meet its needs from retained earnings.
The economic and industry risk inherent in operating in South Africa is a
weakness. We note some negative pressures from current social and economic
imbalances in the country. These imbalances may, if they persist, result in
the economy failing to generate jobs, cause lower levels of real GDP growth,
and encourage investor risk aversion. Although we consider that Lion is well
placed to benefit from the new regulatory framework, Solvency Assessment and
Management (SAM), we expect the new framework to place a significant burden on
companies and this is therefore a concern.
Operating performance is Lion's key strength. In 2011, the company achieved a
net combined ratio of 98%, which is in line with its long-term performance.
(Lower combined ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of
greater than 100% signifies an underwriting loss.) Loss performance has
remained within a narrow range and high historical expenses have gradually
reduced. Operating performance has also benefited from a reasonable return on
investment; this has averaged 6.5% over the past three years.
We consider capitalization to be good, in part because of good investments and
liquidity. Capitalization is built on good capital adequacy and adequate
reserves and reinsurance. Lion has a prudent investment strategy. Its
portfolio primarily focuses on liquid bonds and cash and limited exposure to
equities.
Outlook
The stable outlook on Lion reflects our opinion that the company will continue
to develop its competitive position in the South African market in both new
and existing lines of business and that it will enter the wider African
market. Under our base-case scenario, competition in the South African
insurance industry is expected to remain intense. Premium growth for the
industry is likely to be around or below the level of real GDP growth, which
is predicted to average around 3% per year over the next two years. For Lion,
this will mean continued pressure on pricing and underwriting margins, but we
expect its targeted strategies will enable it to achieve gross premium written
of around South African rand (ZAR) 1 billion for 2012.
Operating performance is expected to remain strong and reflect stable loss
performance within the existing range of 50%-65% and a slight decline in net
operating expenses. This is likely to result in a net combined ratio between
93% and 98%. We also expect Lion to maintain its capitalization at least at a
good level, with interest and coverage ratios maintained within current
tolerances.
We could consider lowering the ratings on Lion if major losses affect the
company's financial profile or we see a sustained deterioration in operating
performance and a weakening in the company's financial profile. A positive
movement in the rating would likely be ultimately linked to the development of
a successful track record that will see the company deliver on its strategic
plans and increase diversity. This is likely to be demonstrated by its greater
ability to control pricing, increase its market share, and sustain its
profitability. This, together with risk management developments and continued
management strength, would support an improvement in the company's business
profile.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BB+/Stable/--
New Rating
Lion of Africa Insurance Co Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency zaA-/--/--