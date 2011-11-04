(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Ginni Filaments Limited's additional INR500m fund-based working capital limits 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)' ratings and its INR129m enhanced term loans a 'Fitch B+(ind)' rating.

Ginni's outstanding ratings (including above debt) are as follows:

- National Long-Term rating: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR2,015m long-term bank loans as on 30 September 2011: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

-INR1,800m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR1,300m): 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR400m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch A4(ind)'

Ginni is a vertically integrated manufacturer of yarn, fabrics and garments, and has a reasonable diversification into technical textiles. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), Ginni reported net sales of INR6.9bn (FY10: INR5.1bn), an operating EBITDA of INR896m (INR663m) and a net income of INR183m (INR52m). In Q112, its net sales were INR1,698m, with a net loss of INR276m, due to an INR384m loss on cotton valuation.

For more information on Ginni's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Ginni Filaments affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)' ", dated 21 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.