June 11 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sagres STC S.A. Douro SME Series 1's notes, as follows:

EUR14.8m Class A (ISIN XS0216212000): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Negative

EUR26.0m Class B (ISIN XS0216212851): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation of the class A notes reflects the stable portfolio performance and the high level of credit enhancement available to the notes. Defaulted loans in the portfolio represent 3.6% of the initial portfolio balance, up from 3.5% in May 2011. All defaults have been fully provisioned for using recovery proceeds and excess spread. The transaction considers loans more than 150 days in arrears as defaulted.

The rating of the class A notes is capped at 'Asf', Negative Outlook, five notches above the rating of Portugal ('BB+'/Negative/'B'). The rating cap reflects the agency's concerns with regards to future overall macro-economic events that could undermine the performance of Portuguese securitisations.

The rating of the class B notes is based on the guarantee of the European Investment Fund ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+').

Sagres STC S.A. Douro SME Series 1 is a cash flow SME CLO originated by Banco BPI S.A. ('BB+'/Negative/'B'). At closing, the issuer used the note proceeds to purchase a EUR500m portfolio of secured and unsecured loans granted to Portuguese small and medium enterprises and self-employed individuals. The transaction is now amortising following the end of the replenishment period in 2008.