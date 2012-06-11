(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Swiss Life AG --------------------------------- 11-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Switzerland

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Life insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-May-2012 A-/-- --/--

12-Nov-2008 BBB+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Swiss Life Group, which comprises Swiss Life AG, Swiss Life AG, Niederlassung fuer Deutschland, and Swiss Life Holding, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that the group has managed to rebuild its financial profile to strong levels, in line with its business profile.

The group has also managed to maintain its capital adequacy according to our criteria in very difficult market conditions, and we expect it to continue to maintain its capital adequacy in 2012 and 2013. Against our initial base-case assumption, government rates in Switzerland and Germany deteriorated further in 2011. Nevertheless, Swiss Life's bottom-line profitability in 2011 was in line with our expectations because of successful efforts to improve its cost and risk results. Prospective profitability, as measured by market-consistent embedded value (MCEV)-based new business margins, was below our initial expectation, mostly because of lower interest rates. We consider that this was offset by improved operational efficiency.

We see Swiss Life's strong capitalization and strong competitive position, particularly in its domestic market, as rating strengths. These positive factors are partly offset by the group's only good operating performance and its focus on European life insurance markets, which we view as challenging.

Swiss Life's capitalization remained strong in 2011, in our view, despite difficult financial market conditions. We note that in 2011, Swiss Life substantially decreased its market risk, in particular equity risk, partly through active management. It has also reduced its exposure to peripheral European sovereigns. Using our risk-adjusted capital model, we currently assess Swiss Life's capital adequacy as very strong and quality of capital as strong. Our assessment takes into account Swiss Life's regulatory solvency position, which we view as healthy. We anticipate that Swiss Life will maintain at least strong capitalization in 2012 and 2013.