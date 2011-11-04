(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- ) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Nissan Motor's (Nissan) Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the company's Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F3'.

The upgrade reflects Nissan's strong operating performance and improvement in credit metrics on the back of strong new product momentum since the global economic crisis in 2008-2009. Although production and sales were affected during the first half of FY12 (March year end) due to the March earthquake and tsunami, production normalization has been faster than initially expected and production is back to near pre-quake levels since October.

Recently announced Q2 FY12 performance showed faster-than-expected turnaround and continued market share gains in major markets. During the quarter, Nissan posted Y/Y sales growth of 10.8%, with sales in overseas markets offsetting the still negative sales growth in Japan.

The recent floods in Thailand have resulted in the suspension of Thailand plant production due to part shortages although the plant itself was not affected. However, the company estimates the impact to be not significant and has instead raised its full-year guidance even after reflecting the potential impact of the floods.

The continued strength of the Japanese yen against the US dollar (JPY77.9 versus JPY81.7 in Q1 and JPY85.9 a year ago) caused operating profit at its industrial operations to fall 15.7% Y/Y to JPY119bn, despite sales volume growth. FX remains an important factor in Nissan's profitability given its reliance on exports and US sales.

Nevertheless even with the impact of a stronger yen and temporary impact of the earthquake, Fitch expects Nissan's credit profile to remain well within the range of a 'BBB'-rated company. Adjusted net debt to EBITDAR is expected to remain below 1.0x. Fitch also expects the company to post robust sales growth for the full year on the back of continued moderate recovery in key markets such as the US.

Nissan's major shareholder and alliance partner by cross shareholding, Renault SA , is currently rated 'BB+'/Stable Outlook. The strategic, operational and management linkages between the two entities could become stronger as both automakers seek higher synergies from the alliance given the difficult industry environment. However, in Fitch's view, factors such as the scrapping of Nissan's dividend during the economic crisis indicate a low likelihood of cash flows or assets at Nissan being channelled upstream to support Renault's credit profile. This, in turn, indicates that the impact of Renault's credit profile on Nissan's would not be as significant as the linkage analysis may otherwise suggest; this leaves Fitch comfortable with an up-to-a two-notch rating differential between the two entities.

Negative rating guidelines include substantial deterioration in global auto demand, sustained negative free cash flow an adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR above 1.0x on a sustained basis, and a downgrade in Renault's rating. Positive guidelines are continued improvement in the business profile and further market share gains, an adjusted net debt to operating EBITDAR remaining close to net cash on a sustained basis and double-digit EBITDAR margins.