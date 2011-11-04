(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04- Fitch Ratings has assigned Infinite Computer Solutions (India) Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings derive comfort from Infinite being a key vendor to its top two customers, with whom it has had over a decade-long relationship and which account for over 50% of consolidated revenue. The ratings reflect a strong revenue visibility (around 85% of expected revenues for FY12), attributed to long-term contracts and repeat business from its top two customers. The rating reflect the company's steadily increasing EBITDA margins and a strong financial profile, supported by low financial leverage, high interest cover and sound liquidity position.

EBIDA margins remained strong at 17% in FY11 (end-March, FY10: 17%) after increasing from 12% in FY09 and 7% in FY08, due to increased revenue contribution from its high value-added work and off-shoring activities (Q1FY12: 42%, FY11: 32.3%, FY10: 34% FY09: 28%), improved employee utilisation levels and a change in its business model. Infinite benefits from its domain expertise in telecom vertical, enabling it to move higher up the value chain and resulting in improved margins.

Negative rating guideline would include sustained deterioration of financial leverage (adjusted debt/EBITDA) beyond 2.5x or loss of its top customers. Positive rating guideline would include further improvements in its margins and diversification of its customer base while maintaining its adjusted debt/EBITDA below 0.5x.

Incorporated in 1999, Infinite is a Bangalore-based IT service provider. The company provides application development & maintenance, remote infrastructure management, intellectual property leveraged solutions, and product development services to corporates in telecom, healthcare, and energy & utility verticals. In Q1FY12, Infinite's top five customers accounted for 78% of the consolidated revenues and the top customer accounted for 26% of it.

In FY11, Infinite reported consolidated revenue of INR8.8bn with an EBITDA margin of 17%, adjusted debt/EBITDA of 1x and EBITDA interest coverage of 44x. The company's liquidity remains strong with cash and cash equivalents of INR1,040m, liquid investments in mutual funds of INR127m (as on 30 June 2011), undrawn credit facilities of INR346m (as on 31 July 2011) and operating cash flows of over INR800m. Its consolidated debt was INR461m as at 31 March 2011.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Infinite's bank facilities as follows:

- INR465m combined limits: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'FitchA1+(ind)'

- INR124.5m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch AA-(ind)'