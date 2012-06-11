(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

Summary analysis -- UAB Bite Lietuva ------------------------------ 11-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Lithuania

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2011 B-/-- B-/--

01-Sep-2010 CCC/-- CCC/--

31-Jul-2009 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

18-Feb-2009 CC/-- CC/--

28-Oct-2008 CCC-/-- CCC-/--

01-Aug-2008 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Lithuania-headquartered mobile telecommunications operator UAB Bite Lietuva (Bite) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile and a "vulnerable" business risk profile. They also reflect our expectation that Bite will maintain "adequate" liquidity over the next two years, thanks to positive free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation and minimal short-term debt maturities in 2012 and 2013. The ratings also incorporate further strengthening of Bite's operating performance in Latvia, resulting in improved profitability for the group.

The main weaknesses for Bite's business risk profile, in our view, include intense competition from local subsidiaries of the large Nordic operators TeliaSonera AB (A-/Stable/A-2) and Tele2 AB (not rated), still low profitability, and volatility in the small Lithuanian and Latvian economies. We think that the risk of default in 2012 and 2013 is small, but nevertheless remains material for 2014 because most of the group's debt (EUR172 million in senior secured notes) matures in March 2014. We expect refinancing to be in place early in the first half of 2013.

The ratings benefit from the well-established Lithuanian operations, where Bite's market share has stabilized over the past two years. In addition, the group enjoys an expanding position in the Latvian market, which it entered in 2005. Further supports for the ratings include a relatively benign regulatory environment--despite interconnect call termination price cuts in both countries in 2011 and 2012--and our expectation of increasing FOCF in 2012 and 2013, which could be used to reduce the amount of senior secured notes outstanding.