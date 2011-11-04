(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 04-
OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions follow a review of the transaction in light of
the latest performance data available--the Sept. 30, 2011 replenishment report
and the quarterly information report related to the September 2011 interest
payment date.
-- We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes.
-- CART 1 is a partially funded synthetic CDO referencing a portfolio of
loans, overdraft facilities, and other payment claims originated by Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE).
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes
in CART 1 Ltd. (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow a review of the performance of the portfolio
underlying CART 1. The reference portfolio contains loans, overdraft
facilities, and other payment claims to corporate obligors as well as small
and midsize enterprises, which are mainly based in Germany. Deutsche Bank AG
originated the portfolio. The reference portfolio may replenish until June
2014.
As the portfolio references a large share (currently about 70%) of loans to
corporate borrowers, we have applied, in our analysis, our criteria for
corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Related Criteria And
Research").
Since our last rating action on Dec. 7, 2009 (see "Ratings Lowered On All
Classes In CART 1's Synthetic CDO Following Credit Migration"), the
transaction has continued to replenish in accordance with the eligibility
criteria and replenishment conditions as set out in the transaction documents.
Since that review, the weighted-average portfolio rating, derived from a
mapping of Deutsche Bank's internal rating scale against Standard & Poor's
rating scale, has remained unchanged at 'B+'.
We note that the notional amount of investment-grade rated assets has
increased substantially due to upgrades of the existing assets in the
portfolio, as well as replenished assets that had above-average ratings
relative to the pool. Assets mapped to an investment-grade rating on Standard
& Poor's scale currently amount to about EUR1.3 billion, compared with EUR961.2
million in December 2009.
However, from the information Deutsche Bank provided to us, we note that about
EUR57.3 million of reference assets are currently rated 'iCC+' and below on
Deutsche Bank's internal scale. We have mapped these assets to 'D' on Standard
& Poor's rating scale. These assets have not yet triggered a credit event, but
we believe they are at risk of doing so in the future.
We note that, since our last review in December 2009, two reference
obligations (together amounting to about EUR59.8 million) have completed their
workout procedures. This resulted in a loss allocation of about EUR33.6 million
to the unrated class F notes. The overall recovery rate achieved has been
higher than we assumed when we last took rating action on this transaction.
In addition, since our last review, the transaction has experienced three
further credit events (defaults) amounting to EUR9.75 million. This caused the
total defaulted principal amount undergoing workout to rise to about EUR31
million. We expect further losses to be allocated to the unrated class F notes
over the coming payment dates, as more reference obligations are completing
their workout procedure. This will cause a further reduction in the
subordination available to the rated notes.
While there is a noticeable increase in the proportion of investment-grade
assets in the portfolio, this is in our view offset by a rise in assets graded
'iCC+' and below.
We are therefore affirming our current ratings on the class A+, A, B, C, and D
notes, as in our view the available credit enhancement remains sufficient to
support the current ratings on these classes. We are affirming our 'CCC- (sf)'
rating on the class E notes, as they remain vulnerable to nonpayment, in our
view.