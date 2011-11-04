(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 04

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions follow a review of the transaction in light of the latest performance data available--the Sept. 30, 2011 replenishment report and the quarterly information report related to the September 2011 interest payment date.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes.

-- CART 1 is a partially funded synthetic CDO referencing a portfolio of loans, overdraft facilities, and other payment claims originated by Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes in CART 1 Ltd. (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow a review of the performance of the portfolio underlying CART 1. The reference portfolio contains loans, overdraft facilities, and other payment claims to corporate obligors as well as small and midsize enterprises, which are mainly based in Germany. Deutsche Bank AG originated the portfolio. The reference portfolio may replenish until June 2014.

As the portfolio references a large share (currently about 70%) of loans to corporate borrowers, we have applied, in our analysis, our criteria for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Related Criteria And Research").

Since our last rating action on Dec. 7, 2009 (see "Ratings Lowered On All Classes In CART 1's Synthetic CDO Following Credit Migration"), the transaction has continued to replenish in accordance with the eligibility criteria and replenishment conditions as set out in the transaction documents. Since that review, the weighted-average portfolio rating, derived from a mapping of Deutsche Bank's internal rating scale against Standard & Poor's rating scale, has remained unchanged at 'B+'.

We note that the notional amount of investment-grade rated assets has increased substantially due to upgrades of the existing assets in the portfolio, as well as replenished assets that had above-average ratings relative to the pool. Assets mapped to an investment-grade rating on Standard & Poor's scale currently amount to about EUR1.3 billion, compared with EUR961.2 million in December 2009.

However, from the information Deutsche Bank provided to us, we note that about EUR57.3 million of reference assets are currently rated 'iCC+' and below on Deutsche Bank's internal scale. We have mapped these assets to 'D' on Standard & Poor's rating scale. These assets have not yet triggered a credit event, but we believe they are at risk of doing so in the future.

We note that, since our last review in December 2009, two reference obligations (together amounting to about EUR59.8 million) have completed their workout procedures. This resulted in a loss allocation of about EUR33.6 million to the unrated class F notes. The overall recovery rate achieved has been higher than we assumed when we last took rating action on this transaction.

In addition, since our last review, the transaction has experienced three further credit events (defaults) amounting to EUR9.75 million. This caused the total defaulted principal amount undergoing workout to rise to about EUR31 million. We expect further losses to be allocated to the unrated class F notes over the coming payment dates, as more reference obligations are completing their workout procedure. This will cause a further reduction in the subordination available to the rated notes.

While there is a noticeable increase in the proportion of investment-grade assets in the portfolio, this is in our view offset by a rise in assets graded 'iCC+' and below.

We are therefore affirming our current ratings on the class A+, A, B, C, and D notes, as in our view the available credit enhancement remains sufficient to support the current ratings on these classes. We are affirming our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on the class E notes, as they remain vulnerable to nonpayment, in our view.