(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 -
Overview
-- Skuld has met our expectations in terms of underwriting performance,
capitalization, and investment risk appetite.
-- In addition, the club has diversified its product offering and
platforms, which we view as a strong differentiating factor relative to the
club's peers.
-- Skuld demonstrated a satisfactory outcome from the new Lloyd's
syndicate's first year of operation.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term counterparty credit and
financial strength ratings on Skuld to 'A' from 'A-'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Skuld will continue
to maintain its strong competitive position and strong capitalization
underpinned by strong cross-cycle operating performance.
Rating Action
On June 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on Assuranceforeningen
Skuld (Gjensidig) to 'A' from 'A-'. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on Oslo-based marine insurer Assuranceforeningen SKULD (Gjensidig)
(Skuld or the club) reflect the club's strong competitive position, strong
technical operating performance, and strong capitalization supported by strong
financial flexibility. These positive factors are offset by the lower level of
reserving relative to peers.