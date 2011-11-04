(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Credit enhancement has increased as the transaction has de-leveraged.

-- These levels currently support the ratings on the notes in Southern Pacific Securities 04-2.

-- We have thus affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes.

-- Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction securitizing mortgages originated by Southern Pacific Mortgage and Southern Pacific Personal Loans.

-- These ratings are based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on all classes of notes issued by Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our review of the most recent information that we have received for this transaction. Our analysis showed an improvement in collateral performance, and a generally positive trend in key performance indicators.

Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 has a low pool factor of 7.84%. In our opinion, deleveraging, combined with a nonamortizing reserve fund (GBP7.00 million or 12.78% of the current note balance), provides credit enhancement commensurate with the ratings on the notes.

Levels of severe delinquencies, while historically high, have recently improved. Cumulative losses have stabilized with just a two basis point (bps) increase over the last two interest payment dates. The constant prepayment rate (CPR) remains low at 6.41%, and as such, we do not expect a rapid paydown of the notes.

The low pool factor of 7.84%, could risk tail-end lumpiness in the transaction. This is where negative performance will have a larger impact on the transaction than has previously been the case due to the low pool factor. We expect the step-up in liquidity facility fees in August 2012 to also add pressure to the transaction's cash flows. These fees will increase by 50 bps on the full non-amortizing amount of GBP42.35 million (77.31% of the current note balance).

We expect the increased credit enhancement, along with the non-amortizing reserve fund, to provide support commensurate with the current ratings. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on all classes of notes and will continue to monitor future developments in the transaction.

POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES

We have taken today's rating actions on these notes based on our criteria for rating U.K. RMBS. However, these criteria are under review (see "Request For Comment: U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Sept. 15, 2011).

As highlighted in the Sept. 15 Request For Comment, we are soliciting feedback from market participants with regard to proposed changes to our U.K. RMBS criteria. We will evaluate the market feedback, which may result in further changes to the criteria. As a result of this review, our future U.K. RMBS criteria may differ from our current criteria. The criteria change may affect the ratings on all outstanding notes in this transaction.

Until such time that we adopt new criteria for rating U.K. RMBS, we will continue to rate and surveil this transaction using our existing criteria (see "Related Criteria And Research").

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Southern Pacific Securities 04-2 PLC

EUR210 Million, GBP493.5 Million, $122.5 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Affirmed

B1b AA- (sf)

B1c AA- (sf)

C1a AA- (sf)

C1c AA- (sf)

D1a A+ (sf)

D1c A+ (sf)

E BBB (sf)