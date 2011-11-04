The upgrade reflects the improvement in GSPC Gas's financial leverage in FY11 (end-March) and Fitch's expectation that the company will sustain this leverage profile over medium term due to its robust operating cash flows, despite the ongoing second-phase capex plan which is likely to be completed by mid-FY14. After having completed the first round of capex (INR8bn) in FY10, GSPC Gas intends to incur about INR10bn till FY14, which will be funded majorly through its internal accruals.

The ratings draw strength from GSPC Gas's established presence in city gas distribution (CGD) segment in Gujarat, significant revenue growth coupled with strong operating profitability and low working capital requirements. The company has strong operational and financial linkages with its parent company, Gujarat State Petroleum Company (GSPC), and group company, Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL). Fitch notes that GSPC Gas, through its CGD network, is an important link in the group's strategy as it complements GSPC upstream business and GSPL's gas pipeline business.

With the increase in gas consumption, GSPC Gas revenue increased at a CAGR of 77% over three years to INR19bn in FY11 (end-March). Its operating EBIDTA margin improved to 15.9% in FY11 after falling to 9.6% in FY10 due to rising procurement costs. This is because it managed to pass on the rising gas cost to its customers as its average realisation increased to about INR16.5 per SCM in FY11 compared to 14.5 per SCM in FY10. This is despite the company's procurement cost increasing to INR11.9 per standard cubic meter (SCM) in FY11 from INR10.1 per SCM in FY08.

The ratings are however constrained by the lack of committed back-to-back long-term gas purchase and sale business models, which could have rendered greater stability to revenue and profits. As of now, GSPC Gas has no long-term quantity commitments on either the purchase or sale side. Other concerns include the company's significant share of spot gas in its gas-purchase mix and high revenue concentration on the ceramics industry. All these concerns put together could lead to volatility in profits, as witnessed in FY10.

Further, the company is subject to the regulations of Petroleum and Natural gas regulatory Board and might face greater competition in its existing area of operations, and in bidding for new areas. Fitch expects it to continue to post negative free cash flows due to its ongoing capex.

Negative ratings guidelines include the underutilisation of networks due to less-than-expected gas supply or gas off-take by customers and unexpected capex leading to deterioration in financial leverage to above 3x on a sustained basis. Any adverse regulations impacting its business will also be viewed negatively. Conversely, an improvement in financial leverage to below 1.5x on a consistent basis and a change in the business model towards committed gas supplies and purchase contracts along with low counter-party risk could be positive for the ratings.

Incorporated in March 1999, GSPC Gas is 61.97%-owned by GSPC. The company is in the business of operating CGD network in Gujarat. It supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and residential users through its network, besides catering to the vehicles through its compressed natural gas stations. The company is currently supplying about 3.84 million standard cubic meters per day of gas to the various users.

GSPC Gas's ratings:

- National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR1,450m fund-based working capital limits: upgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)' and affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR350m commercial paper programme (carved out of fund-based limits): affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR1bn non-convertible debenture programme: upgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)' from 'Fitch A-(ind)'