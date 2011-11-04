(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 04- A slow month of defaults and loan resolutions led to
the third straight drop in U.S. CMBS delinquencies, along with
some encouraging peripheral signs of a positive turnaround,
according to Fitch Ratings.
CMBS late-pays declined four basis points (bps) to 8.56%
from 8.60%, as new delinquencies totaling $1.6 billion were
offset by $1.7 billion of resolutions in October. The new
delinquencies consisted largely of smaller loans defaulting at
maturity.
Fitch is beginning to see larger loan defaults become more
sporadic, which may be indicative of a developing positive
trend. October's new delinquencies included 14 loans with a
balance of $25 million or greater (only one of which had a
balance over $100 million), which is in line with the previous
two months. This compares to an average over the preceding two
years of 24 loans per month with a balance of $25 million or
greater (of which, on average, three have had a balance of at
least $100 million).
Another encouraging sign is fewer 30-day delinquencies in the
pipeline. As of last month, $1.5 billion of loans with an
average balance of $8 million were 30 days delinquent (compared
with $2.2 billion in September). $790 million of the 30-day
total consisted of loans that were already 30 days or more past
due one month prior (and in some cases showed month-over-month
improvement).
Delinquency rates per property type are as follows:
--Multifamily: 15.99% (from 15.77% in September);
--Hotel: 12.54% (from 12.42%);
--Industrial: 10.28% (from 10.02%);
--Retail: 6.83% (from 6.94%);
--Office: 6.29% (from 6.61%).
