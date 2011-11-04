LONDON Nov 4 A journalist at Rupert Murdoch's daily British tabloid The Sun was arrested on Friday by police investigating alleged payments to police, an inquiry which stemmed from the phone hacking scandal, two sources close to the company said.

A spokesman for News International, the UK newspaper arm of News Corp , said "a News International employee has been arrested by police and the company is cooperating fully with the investigation".

Scotland Yard had said earlier that a 48-year-old man was arrested in connection with allegations of corruption as part of Operation Elveden, the investigation into allegations of inappropriate payments to police.

News Corp has admitted liability in a wider phone hacking scandal at its now defunct News of the World Sunday tabloid but has said there was no evidence that illegality spread to other titles.

(Reporting by Mark Hosenball)