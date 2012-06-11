(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 11 -
Ratings -- Greentown China Holdings Ltd. -------------------------- 11-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Watch Pos/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Mult. CUSIP6: 39576Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Apr-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
20-Jan-2012 B-/-- B-/--
22-Apr-2010 B/-- B/--
23-Apr-2009 B+/-- B+/--
03-Dec-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$400 mil 9.00% senior nts due 11/08/2013 CCC/WatchP 26-Apr-2012