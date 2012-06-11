(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - In a new report, Fitch Ratings examines the jurisdictional variations in EMEA auto ABS transactions. The analysis shows that the transactions share key risk drivers and a similar market framework, but each country, originator and servicer also has distinct underlying characteristics that will influence the transaction performance.

EMEA auto loan and lease transactions have performed strongly, particularly during the crisis. Negative rating actions have remained limited in number and concentrated within certain geographic areas. Fitch has also observed a trend of using simple structures without revolving periods and strict sequential note amortisation. As a result, EMEA auto ABS seems to attract the highest investor demand and, on a like-for-like basis, typically have lower credit enhancement.

The auto ABS market has remained an important funding tool for both captive and independent auto finance companies and helps to support the availability of car loans to consumers and companies. Fitch expects the volume of EMEA auto ABS in 2012 to be in line with 2011 issuance, which was above pre-crisis levels.

Auto ABS transactions represent the bulk of consumer ABS in EMEA. There is regular issuance in the majority of European countries that have a developed securitisation market, such as France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and UK. More recently, there have also been transactions from less prominent securitisation jurisdictions, such as Switzerland, Norway, and Finland.

The report outlines the main features of auto ABS transactions issued in EMEA and provides a general overview of the underlying collateral receivables, the main structural characteristics of auto ABS transactions and explains the main risks inherent to such transactions, which comprise default risk, residual value risk as well as structural and legal risks.

The report, entitled EMEA Auto ABS Primer - A Cross-Border Perspective, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Auto ABS Primer

