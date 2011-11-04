LONDON Nov 4 Britain's Co-operative Group said on Friday it would make a second round bid for the 630 bank branches being sold by part-nationalised bank Lloyds Banking Group .

"The Co-operative Group today confirms that it intends next week to submit a second round bid in the process currently being run for the sale of the Lloyds Banking Group branch assets," said the mutually owned Co-Op.

European regulators ordered Lloyds to sell the branches as payback for being bailed out with taxpayers' money during the credit crisis.

New British bank venture NBNK has also submitted a second round bid of the retail branch sale process known as 'Project Verde'.

