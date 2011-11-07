(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07-

-- Standard & Poor's placed its 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on Sony Corp. , the ultimate parent of Sony Life, on CreditWatch with negative implications on Nov. 4, 2011.

-- Because we believe the ratings on Sony Life are constrained by the credit quality of Sony Corp., we also placed the ratings on Sony Life on CreditWatch with negative implications as of today.

-- We intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing of Sony Life when we resolve the CreditWatch listing of Sony Corp.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'AA-' financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on Sony Life Insurance Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications.

The CreditWatch listing follows the placement of our 'A-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Sony Corp. (A-/Watch Neg/A-2) on CreditWatch with negative implications on Nov. 4, 2011. It is our opinion that our ratings on Sony Life are constrained by the credit quality of Sony Corp., which holds about a 60% stake in Sony Life's parent company, Sony Financial Holdings Inc. (SFH; NR).

Based on our group methodology, it is possible for us to rate Sony Life up to one category (three notches) above the rating on Sony Corp. This is because Standard & Poor's takes the view that any financial support that SFH and its financial subsidiaries might be asked to extend to other business segments within the group would be limited because they are regulated by the Banking Law and the Insurance Business Law. Furthermore, Sony Corp. maintains a policy whereby it manages the cash flow of financial subsidiaries separately. Therefore, changes in the credit profile of Sony Corp. are likely to have limited effect on Sony Life.

However, as Sony Life operates under the Sony brand, and Sony Corp. may influence the upstream dividend policy of the SFH group, Standard & Poor's considers it difficult to rate Sony Life more than three notches higher than Sony Corp. As such, in our opinion, it is highly likely that we will downgrade Sony Life if we downgrade Sony Corp. because the latter is currently rated 'A-'.

When we resolve the CreditWatch listing of our ratings on Sony Corp., we intend to resolve the CreditWatch listing of our ratings on Sony Life. If we affirm our ratings on Sony Corp., we will likely also affirm the current ratings on Sony Life. Conversely, if we downgrade Sony Corp. by one notch to 'BBB+', it is highly likely that we will downgrade Sony Life by one notch to 'A+'.

Separately, we do not expect our counterparty ratings on Sony Bank Inc. (A/Stable/A-1), which is an SFH subsidiary, to be affected by the CreditWatch placement of Sony Corp. In our opinion, a one-notch downgrade of Sony Corp. would not directly affect our ratings on Sony Bank because it is somewhat independent of Sony Corp.--as is Sony Life--and is rated lower than Sony Life.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009

Group Methodology, April 22, 2009