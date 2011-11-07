(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Co.'s (Asahi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The IFS rating reflects Asahi Life's weak capital adequacy compared with its peers as well as its overall resilient life insurance underwriting. Asahi Life's insurance underwriting has been stable owing to its sophisticated marketing strategy and effective focus on profitable third (health) sector, but Fitch notes that the company's negative spread remains sizable and continues to offset the mortality and morbidity gain.

Asahi Life's profitable third (health) sector continues to sustain its profitability. Annual premium in-force policies of Asahi Life's third sector grew 0.4% in FY10 (the fiscal year ended March 2011). At the same time the company's surrender and lapse rate declined to 6.1% in FY10 from 6.4% in FY09. Its large negative spread is likely to gradually decrease supported by declining guaranteed yield, although Fitch expects it will remain the company's weakness over the foreseeable future.

Reduction in high-risk assets, especially equities, allowed the company to report stable capital adequacy measures at end-March 2011 and should provide some protection against falls in equity markets. Asahi Life reported a statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of 602.6% (under new SMR regime: 361.2%) at end-March 2011, compared with 608.0% at end-March 2010. Nevertheless, in comparison with peers, Asahi Life's capital remains a weak point. Measures taken to strengthen asset and liability management are positive and should help to narrow the duration gap, which Fitch sees as one of the primary risks for the company.

Key positive rating drivers include further strengthening of capitalisation, particularly if the new SMR exceeds 400%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure improves further on a sustained basis. Further growth in the company's third sector and/or further improvement in the surrender and lapse rates of its profitable death protection products would also be viewed positively by Fitch.

Key negative rating drivers include material erosion of capitalisation, specifically, if the new SMR declines to 300%, or if Fitch's internal capitalisation measure deteriorates on a sustained basis. Significant deterioration in core profit would also put the rating under pressure.

Asahi Life is one of the nine traditional domestic life insurers in Japan. It had a 1.7% market share by assets at end-March 2011.