Summary analysis -- RAGHSA S.A. ----------------------------------- 11-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Argentina
Primary SIC: Heavy
construction,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Dec-2010 B-/-- B-/--
31-Dec-1998 --/-- --/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on RAGHSA S.A. reflect the
company's vulnerable business risk and highly leveraged financial risk. Limits
to the rating include RAGHSA's exposure to Argentina's volatile economy and
institutions, the company's aggressive expansion plan, its small scale of
operations compared with other industry players, and its weak credit metrics,
stemming from a highly leveraged balance sheet. Our expectation that the
company will consolidate its office rental business partially offsets these
factors, as do its debt maturities, which were recently extended, and its
successful track record in the residential real estate development segment.