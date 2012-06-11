(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 -

Summary analysis -- RAGHSA S.A.

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: Argentina

Primary SIC: Heavy

construction,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Dec-2010 B-/-- B-/--

31-Dec-1998 --/-- --/--

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on RAGHSA S.A. reflect the company's vulnerable business risk and highly leveraged financial risk. Limits to the rating include RAGHSA's exposure to Argentina's volatile economy and institutions, the company's aggressive expansion plan, its small scale of operations compared with other industry players, and its weak credit metrics, stemming from a highly leveraged balance sheet. Our expectation that the company will consolidate its office rental business partially offsets these factors, as do its debt maturities, which were recently extended, and its successful track record in the residential real estate development segment.