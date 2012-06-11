(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 11 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate CNH Equipment Trust 2012-B as follows:

CNH Equipment Trust 2012-B

--$155,000,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';

--$235,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$235,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$107,372,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$17,628,000 class B notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.

Fitch's stress and rating sensitivity analysis are discussed in the presale report titled 'CNH Equipment Trust 2012-B, dated June 11, 2012, which is available on Fitch's web site. The presale report details how Fitch addresses the key rating drivers which are summarized below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

High AG Concentration: The 2012-B collateral pool consists of 93.67% agricultural equipment (AG) and 6.33% construction equipment (CO). While the 2012-B AG concentration is consistent, albeit slightly lower, with CNH Capital securitizations going back to 2009, the AG concentrations in all these transactions are up significantly versus CNH Capital transactions issued prior to 2009, which consisted of approximately 18% to 32% CO.

Consistent Collateral Concentrations: The pool contains 49.70% used equipment, slightly higher than 2012-A (not rated by Fitch) (48.99%) but lower than 2011-C (53.01%). Furthermore, the pool consists of 75.55% annual pay contracts, which historically have experienced a lower level of losses compared to other payment types.

Sufficient Credit Enhancement: Credit enhancement for the 2012-B transaction has declined from prior transactions. Class A credit enhancement has declined to 4.60% from 5.20% in 2012-A and 2011-C.

Quality Origination, Underwriting, and Servicing Platform: CNH Capital has demonstrated adequate abilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the managed portfolio.

Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of the trust would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities